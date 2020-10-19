Ten Twinsburg students test positive for COVID-19 last week

TWINSBURG -- Ten students have been reported as being positive for COVID-19 the week of Oct. 12.

Officials with the Twinsburg School district reported Friday that three students, a seventh-grader, a 10th-grader, and a 12th-grader, had recently tested positive for COVID-19. This was in addition to two students, a seventh-grader and a 12th-grader, which the district had announced on Wednesday tested positive.

Superintendent Kathryn Powers sent a notice to families on Saturday that Summit County Public Health had notified her that afternoon of five more students that had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The students included a preschool student, a first grade student, a third grade student,a seventh grade student, and a tenth grade student.

"If your son or daughter is a classmate of the students who tested positive for COVID-19, you already received another notice with additional information," Powers said in the Saturday notice. "I am very concerned that our positive cases appear to be trending up. I respectfully request that you review our healthy COVID-19 safety protocols with your children, namely, the importance of maintaining six feet social distance, the importance of wearing a mask when in public, and the importance of frequent hand sanitization and/or frequent washing of hands with soap and water. It is crucial that our students follow these important safety protocols not only when they are in class and at school, but at all times."

This brings to 15 the total number of students who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Sept. 7, according to information from the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The cases reported this week are the most recorded by the district as of this time. To date, no staff members have tested positive for the virus.

In an email sent to staff on Sunday, Powers said that while " last week was an exceptionally active week," 10 of the 15 cases "involved three separate families."

"That would lead me to conclude that the spread of COVID-19 within our school family has been relatively limited," Powers said. "That is a great thing."

Currently, the district has all students in preschool through sixth grade taking in-person classes five days a week; students in seventh through 12th grades attend in-building classes every other day on a staggered schedule and take their classes online the alternating days.

The Twinsburg City Schools has more than 500 employees and more than 4,200 students.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference Thursday that positive cases of COVID-19 have gone up significantly.

“Yesterday we reported 2,039 cases, our record," DeWine said. "Today, we reported 2,178 cases, another record. This is in stark contrast to not that long ago. We’ve gone up dramatically in a relatively short time.”

By contrast, on Sept. 20, DeWine said the state had 762 new positive cases, and "for some time, we were hovering around 1,000."

There are now 29 counties in Ohio that are Level 3, DeWine said, up by 13 counties from last week. This means that 65% of the state's population lives in a Level 3 county. In addition, 52 counties are high incidence counties, which is defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000 cases in the past two weeks.

