Donation of artificial turf for Hudson baseball fields approved

HUDSON – Renovations for the baseball fields in the Hudson City Schools took a step forward with the acceptance of a donation of artificial turf.

The school board has accepted the donation of artificial turf for the baseball fields from the Hudson Diamond Club and will allow the Diamond Club access to the fields and hire a contractor to work on the fields.

Steve Marlow, the district’s business manager, said that the Diamond Club will contract with Vasco Sports, which has offices in Massillon, for the installation of the artificial turf. Marlow added that improvements to the field are estimated at $320,000. Work should begin in the near future, and the renovations should be complete by Jan. 1, 2021.

In July, the school board unanimously agreed to work with the Hudson Baseball Association on the funding for two new playing fields on the high school campus. Under the agreements between the Hudson Baseball Association and the school district, the district will give land for new fields to the association so it can develop the facilities. The HBA then would gift back the fields to the school district. At that time, the school board also approved a $320,544 contract with Hammond Construction to relocate the varsity high school softball field.

Superintendent Phil Herman said the land the two youth baseball fields had been on are now where the new Hudson Middle School is located. Herman added that with this arrangement, there would be no cost to the district; the funding would come from the HBA and other individuals and groups. The youth fields were used by organizations such as the HBA, the Hudson Diamonds and the ball teams fielded by the Hudson Kiwanis.

Marlow said that the two new youth baseball fields will be developed near the varsity and junior softball fields on the high school campus. These fields will include new backstops, dugouts, fencing along the base lines and outfield, re-grading, irrigation, and a concrete pad for bleachers.

The proceeds from the sale of the Hudson Elementary School will be used to finance the varsity field, Marlow said. Hudson Elementary School, which had been on North Oviatt Street, was closed in 2007, and the building was torn down in 2010. The area around the school is now greenspace. Hudson City Council paid $500,000 for the property from a $755,000 donation.

East Woods Intermediate named 2021 Hall of Fame school

The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators recently announced that East Woods Intermediate School, was named a 2021 OAESA Hall of Fame School, according to information from the school district.

OAESA will recognize the winner of the Hall of Fame Award during the OAESA Professional Conference, which is June 16 through 18. Principal Michael Sedlak will be presented the award, as well as $1,000.

According to information from OAESA, nine schools in Ohio were named to the Hall of Fame for 2021.

