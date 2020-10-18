Public comments from Hudson on going five days

Many parents and high school students voiced their opinions about the possibility of going from hybrid to "all-in" at the Hudson Board of Education at its Monday night meeting.

Ultimately, the school board decided to have students eighth grade and younger go back to in-person classes five days a week, starting Oct. 19. Students at the high school will continue to attend classes twice a week on a staggered schedule and continue their classes online the remaining three days.

Some spoke in favor of having all students go back to the buildings full-time, while others wanted the district to maintain the hybrid schedule. The high school students and parents of older students in general leaned toward keeping the hybrid schedule, while parents with younger students generally urged a return to school five days a week.

To hear the discussion in its entirety, visit https://www.hudson.k12.oh.us/domain/77 and click on "Watch Board Meetings" in the left sidebar.

Below is a sampling of comments from those who spoke during the meeting; they may be edited for length or clarity.