Terreri & Sons to install Aurora’s splash pad

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA – By next summer, the city will have a new recreational amenity – a splash pad – in operation near the main fire station on West Pioneer Trail for the enjoyment of residents.

On Oct. 12, City Council awarded a contract worth $528,770 to Daniel A. Terreri & Sons Inc. for installation of the splash pad at Kiwanis-Moore Playground. Two other bids were received. The money will come from the capital improvement fund.

Service Director Harry Stark said utility work should get under way soon, with completion of the project scheduled for May 2021. The 4,700-square-foot splash pad will be situated between West Pioneer Trail and an existing pavilion.

The planning commission recently approved a site plan for the pad at the 29.6-acre city-owned property, which also includes the pavilion, playground equipment, ballfields and a skatepark. A February 2020 update to the parcel’s master plan included the splash pad as an amenity.

A conditional zoning certificate was granted June 29, 2007 so the property could be used for public outdoor recreation. The pad would feature three geysers (water spraying towers) and would have a concrete base with a circulating water system.

Stark said Terreri & Sons has installed three splash pads recently in Ohio communities and has worked with the manufacturer of the specific pad components the city has in its specs. The firm also has done some sidewalk work in the city.

Meanwhile, a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources land/water conservation grant to help pay for some upgrades at Kiwanis-Moore Playground moved to second reading. The city will seek 50% state funding for the $130,000 project.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council OK’d contracts with United Medical Resources (third party administrator), Sun Life Financial (medical stop loss insurer) and United Health Care through USI for administration of a self-funded medical, dental and prescription drugs insurance program for 2021.

The maximum amount is $3.54 million based on self-insurance of $85,000 per covered individual, with a total expected annual cost of $2.92 million. Those amounts will cover about 120 employees.

One-year contracts were OK’d for CT Consultants and the Environmental Design Group to perform extensive inflow and infiltration studies in the Geauga Lake and Old Allotment neighborhoods.

Each contract is not to exceed $80,000 for 2021, and the money will come from the sewer capital fund. The city has the option to renew the two contracts for two more years.

Council approved amending a contract with TMS Engineers Inc. to reflect a $9,660 increase to compensate for overtime required to meet a new ODOT deadline for engineering of the citywide traffic signalization project. The cost of the total contract will not exceed $557,160.

The purchase of bulk road salt from Cargill Inc. for the 2020-21 winter season was authorized for an amount not to exceed $384,743 ($71.89 per ton for basic salt and $84.31 for ClearLane salt).

Architectural designs for construction of additions at the Atrium at Anna Maria on North Aurora Road and the Trentstone subdivision on Aurora Lake Road were approved. Those locations are in the city’s M-1 mixed use development district.

Council approved adding the capital improvement fund as an additional source to take funds from for 2020 concrete sidewalk repairs at Aurora Memorial Library, which are under contract with Perrin Asphalt.

Action was postponed on ordinances calling for a settlement of the Aurora vs. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. litigation and amending Chapters 1153 and 1179 of the zoning code. Public hearings will take place Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. on the zoning amendments.

