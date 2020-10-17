Hudson police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Brewster Drive resident reported Oct. 4 that someone stole a political sign from outside the resident’s home during the night.

On Oct. 3, police said they responded to a report that someone stole an approximately $100 political sign from outside a Darrow Road business during the night.

Police said they responded to an Andover Way home after receiving a report that a male had just been seen via a doorbell camera walking down the home’s driveway at a little before 1 a.m. Sept. 30. Police said they checked the area and saw the male running near Haymarket Way. Streetsboro police sent a K-9 to track him, but they could not find the individual.

Police responded to a report of people talking in the road in the area of Victoria Parkway and St. James Circle at around 4 a.m. Sept. 29, and reported seeing an unidentified person running away. Police found an approximately $125 mailbox had been damaged and mail was scattered in several yards.

