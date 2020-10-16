Nordonia Hills State of the Schools will be livestreamed

Kent Weeklies

This year's State of the Schools address for the Nordonia Hills City Schools will be livestreamed on the district's Facebook page.

The address will take place during a special board meeting Oct. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Northfield Elementary School gymnasium, a change of venue. In previous years, the address was at the high school.

At this meeting, principals from the schools and Superintendent Joe Clark will deliver the State of the Schools addresses. In addition, the Board will allow about an hour of time for community members to ask questions and give feedback on any matters related to the schools.

Masks are required for all in attendance.