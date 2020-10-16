Macedonia police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

An East Aurora Road store manager reported Oct. 5 that an unidentified man left the store without paying for two packages of steak totaling about $300 in value several days earlier.

Keys stolen from pet watcher: A woman reported someone stole a keyring holding 16 keys from the front door of a South Freeway Drive business during the early afternoon Oct. 4. The woman said she is a pet watcher and had come to care for a cat that lives at the business and had left the business’ key in the door after arriving. Police said they told the woman she should inform the business owner that the locks should be changed, as well as other clients whose keys were on the ring of what happened. In the meantime, police said they would give the business extra attention.

Printer price tag switched: Police said they charged a Chardon woman, 36, with misdemeanor theft in Macedonia Mayor’s Court after a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported the woman replaced the $129 price tag on a computer printer with a $10 price tag, then purchased it for that amount.

Police said they charged a 56-year-old Hudson man with fifth-degree felony drug possession after they investigated a report that the man backed his vehicle into a pole in a Macedonia Commons Boulevard restaurant’s parking lot at around 8:20 a.m. Sept. 29. Police said they found the man’s vehicle partially blocking the exit from a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store’s parking lot and heard the man screaming in his vehicle as they approached. He was sweating profusely, even though the temperature was only 60 degrees, and his pupils were constricted indicating he may be under the influence of a drug. Police said they then found a small plastic bag wrapped in a folded dollar bill and containing suspected heroin in his pants pocket. Macedonia EMS took the man too Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg for evaluation. The man denied hitting a pole. Damage to his vehicle or the pole was not reported.