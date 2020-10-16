Writer shares rich history of Greenman football

John J. Kudley Jr., Aurora Historical Society

The Aurora Advocate headline on Oct. 4, 1978 read “After 34 loses Aurora defeats Chardon 38-0" and “After three-and-one-half years of defeat, the Greenmen dominated the hapless Chardon varsity team.”

It was a period when many feared that Aurora would break an Ohio high school record for the longest losing streak in football. Just the week before, the team was beaten by Orange 33-6.

Those sitting in the stands that night of Sept. 29 could not have imagined that 30 years later that Aurora would win an Ohio State Division III Championship.

The 2008 unranked Greenmen, as reported in the Ohio High School Football Huddle, knocked “off team after team with more size, more speed and bigger reputations.”

Beating Columbus Eastmoor Academy 21-10 in the championship game, in the weeks before Aurora had defeated reigning state champ Sunbury Big Walnut, ninth-ranked Walsh Jesuit, and Hubbard in the final 19 seconds of the game.

In the last 20 seasons, the Greenmen have won league titles and have made the state playoffs in 15 of the last 20 years and the State Final 4 in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2019. The Greenmen’s recent history of success can be attributed to the head coaching skills of Bob Mihalik, a team of talented assistant coaches, a committed athletic department, a supportive administration and a caring community. The road to the Greenmen’s success is deeply rooted in the history of all the dedicated coaches and athletes that have represented Aurora High School through the years.

Long tradition

The earliest records of Aurora’s football history can be traced through the pages of the Speedometer, the Portage County High School Yearbook beginning with the 1922 edition. The team was coached by high school principal Fox beating Solon 35-0. Thirteen boys earned letters. In 1923, the “Big Green Team” went 7-0 beating Solon and Edinburg to win the Class B cup.

The team was undefeated in 1924 and “so far outclassed the other teams that there was no competition.” In 1925 the team moved up to Class A. The 1926 team under the direction of Coach Dean Eberwyne recorded a record of 7-1-1 finishing 2nd. The team averaged scoring one point a minute that year beating its opponents 433-18. The team finished 5-2-1 in 1927 and had a losing season in 1928, 2-5. The record for 1929 was 7-2 and in 1930 the team went 9-2.

In the midst of the Great Depression the 1931 team was the undefeated Portage County Champs. The town celebrated with 250 community members hosting a banquet for the team with each player given an engraved gold football. Coaches Cook and Moyer received sliver loving cups.

The 1932 team while losing only one game failed to win the championship. The years 1933 through 1935 were rough years for the team with records below 500. The team returned to glory with championships in 1936, 1937, and 1939. The members of the 1942 championship team were awarded gold footballs and the seniors were given white sweaters by the community. Cleveland Plain Dealer sport writer, Gordon Cobbledick, was the guest speaker at the banquet.

In 1943 during World War II football was almost dropped due to the fact that the school could not find a coach that it could afford. Members of the team were not going to be defeated even before the season began so they solved the problem.

They found a 1941 graduate and team member who was a conscientious objector. Maynard Raber accepted the position at a rate well below what other coaches were making. The team ended the season as Portage County League Co-Champs with a record of 7-0-1. It was during the war that former Greenmen proved that they were not only champions on the football field but were also champions on the battlefield.

Out of the 26 members of the 1937 undefeated football team 22 went to war. Two members, “Pee Wee” Eldridge and Eddie Hurd, were killed in action.

Following the war Aurora could only field a six-man team from 1946 through 1948, returning to 11 man football in 1949. The Greenmen started the 1950s with undefeated seasons in 1951 and 1952. The team struggled through the rest of the decade unable to finish above 500.

The 1960s began with the team posting winning season in both 1960 (6-3) and 1961 (7-2).

After finishing the 1962 season at 4-4 the team began a brief period of dominance in the Portage County League winning its last championships as a member of the league in 1964 and 1965. The 1965 team was led by quarterback Tom Curtis who was the first Aurora Greenmen to go on to play in the NFL after having a stellar career at that “school up north.”

After posting a season of 8-2 in 1968 the Greenmen went 16 years before having a season above 500 in 1984 finishing with a 6-4 record.

During the 1980s the team finished its season hovering around the 500 mark. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the team once again posted seasons that brought excitement back to the community. The team went 7-2 in 1991, 8-2 in 1992, 10-0 in 1993, 9-4 in 1994, 7-3 in 1995, and 11-1 in 1998 with its first appearance in the state playoffs as Regional Runner-Up.

While Veterans Stadium located behind the high school on West Pioneer Trail is the home of the Aurora Greenmen football, soccer and track teams, the football team has played it seasons in different locations over the years. It was not uncommon in many rural areas that schools played football on any vacant lot or field that a farmer was willing to provide.

When the new high school was built on Route 82 in 1912, football was played on a field behind the building were Craddock Elementary now stands. In an interview with 1949 Aurora graduate Harry Lee, he stated that during his years at the high school the playing field was relocated several times. In the mid-1940s, Lee stated that the team played on “Kelly” field on West Pioneer Trail in front of the current high school on the land where the City’s Walker building is located.

In 1947, the field was moved back behind the high school on Route 82. During his freshman year (1949), games were played on a farm field after the hay was cut located on Route 43 near the end of Aurora-Hudson Road. His sophomore year the field was moved to the area between the school and the Aurora Inn.

According to Lee, the city’s “highway department surveyed the field and staked out the side of the field for markers ten yards apart. The night before the first game we had to line the field ourselves with coffee cans of chalk and a wheel barrow. When we started marking the field they had put the goal post in concrete and found out our field was only 110 yards long and was not a legal field.” He stated that the custodian cut the grass and that the team would pick up stones after every practice.

When the current high school was opened in 1965, the field was moved to its new location on what is now called “Greenmen Way.”

The community came together establishing the Athletic Field Fund supported by athlete and band parents. Individuals and businesses contributed both manpower and materials. The project started a year earlier when the field was bulldozed to remove the brush and trees. The field was seeded and the grass grew as the fund raising continued.

The home bleachers and concession stand with press box overhead were located on what is now the visitors’ side. The new bleachers were not delivered on time for the start of the season so bleachers from the old field were used. The score board was donated by manager Harold Sauerbrei, Coach Blanton Collier, and several other members of the Cleveland Browns that lived in Aurora.

In 2008 the community once again came together to provide the Greenmen with an athletic facility that included artificial turf, all-weather track and other amenities. The “Greenmen Pride” organization raised nearly $1 million for Phase 1 of the project. Work started in early summer and the field was ready for the fall season. The community’s dream went beyond expectations when the Greenmen won the Ohio High School Division III State Championship.

From the days of haying a farm field, picking up stones, bulldozing trees, and playing on an illegal field, a countless number of young men have practiced and played in the sweltering heat of summer and the numbing sleet of winter. Throughout the decades, whether struggling on the field to post a winning season or achieving the ultimate goal of a State Championship, the Aurora Greenmen have been a source of great pride for the Aurora Community.

Kudley is president of the Aurora Historical Society.