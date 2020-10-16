Aurora Police Reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive.

Officers went to Moneta Avenue for a report of a dog attacking a man on Oct. 8. Officers said they found a small black dog growling and barking at a man, who was using a trash can lid to keep the dog at bay. The dog began growling at the officers, who gave the dog a small dose of pepper spray. The dog ran back into its yard. The dog unit was contacted and they gave the dog’s owner a citation for having an animal at large.

Officers were dispatched to a private property accident on Club Drive on Oct. 11. A Bedford driver backed into an Aurora man’s car. Insurance information was exchanged.

Police went to Dunbar Court on Oct. 11 for a neighbor dispute. A woman was blowing leaves into her neighbor’s yard. The woman said the leaves were from the neighbor’s tree. They were told to contact their home owner’s association.

A Mantua woman came on station to report someone had taken a political bumper sticker off her car on East Mennonite Road on Oct. 13. A surveillance camera was nearby and police planned to see if they could identify the suspect from the camera.

A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, after an alleged incident at the Aurora VFW on Oct. 10. She pleaded not guilty and was released on a $3,500 personal recognizance bond. A temporary protection order was issued.

A Danner Drive business reported a supplier of theirs had a computer system breach and thousands of dollars were taken out of their account on Oct. 10.

A Crackel Road woman reported a political sign was stolen from her yard on Oct. 11.