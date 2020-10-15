Cuyahoga Falls library roof repairs nearly complete

CUYAHOGA FALLS – Roof repairs at the Cuyahoga Falls Library are nearly done, according to the library director.

“The parking lot will soon be available to customers again just in time for the library's newly expanded services,” said Valerie Kocin, library director. “To better serve our current and future patrons, the roof repair is an investment and commitment to the community for the maintenance and preservation of the facility which houses technology, collections and spaces to connect.”

About half of the library’s roof was repaired -- the side along Broad running from Second to Third Street, Kocin said.

The work, which started in the summer, cost more than $500,000, and included repair to the roof, reconnecting the piping and wiring, and HVAC work. Contracts had been approved with roofing contractor A.W. Farrell, which has an office in Garfield Heights; RoofTEC in Willoughby, which served as the roof and building exterior consulting firm; and Engineering Excellence in Cincinnati, which worked on the HVAC-related issues.

In July, the library board approved a fund transfer of $477,500 for A.W. Farrell, and $34,250 for RoofTEC. On Sept. 25, the library board approved a change order for $12,763 for Engineering Excellence.

Kocin said the library will be expanding its services, such as opening the library until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on Oct. 13. Children of all ages are welcome; those 2 and older must wear a mask. Seating for Wi-Fi inside the building will be available, as well as the Wi-Fi availability outside of the library. Public computer use is by appointment.

