Blood drives planned for October

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.

Blood donations play a crucial role in cancer treatment. Diane Doehrman began donating blood during college. In the years following, she became a platelet donor and even helped start blood drives in her community.

More recently, Doehrman’s been on the receiving end of blood donations. Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she has an incurable cancer, malignant mixed Müllerian tumor.

“As a cancer patient, I had to have blood transfusions several times when the chemotherapy treatments have destroyed my immune system,” she said. “I am so very thankful for the donations from others. It can truly save a life.”

Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31: American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers:

Summit Blood Donation Center - 501 W. Market St., Akron

Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Akron

10/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Akron City Hospital - H Tower, 141 N. Forge St.

10/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lexus of Akron-Canton, 1000 Interstate Pkwy

10/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Vincent St Mary High School, 15 North Maple Street

Cuyahoga Falls

10/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Audi Service Building, 4191 State Road

10/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Boulevard

10/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ron Marhofer Nissan - Service Department, 257 Huddleston Ave.

10/22/2020: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Natatorium, 2345 4th Street

Hudson

10/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Community Chapel Hudson Campus, 750 West Streetsboro Road

Macedonia

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 9080 Shepard Road

Northfield

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 6768, 8584 Olde Eight Road

10/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road

Stow

10/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., SYB Hall, 4157 Hudson Dr.

Tallmadge

10/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd

Twinsburg

10/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Family Health & Surgery Center Twinsburg, 8701 Darrow Rd

10/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 10285 Ravenna Road

10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Saints Cosmas and Damian, 10439 Ravenna Road