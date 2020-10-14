Two Twinsburg students test positive for COVID-19

TWINSBURG Two students, a seventh-grader and a 12th-grader, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released from the district Wednesday.

This brings to seven the total number of students who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Sept. 7, according to information from the district's COVID-19 dashboard. To date, no staff members have tested positive for the virus.

"If your son/daughter is a classmate or a teammate of either of the students who tested positive for COVID-19, you have received another notice with additional information," stated Superintendent Kathryn Powers in a note to parents released Wednesday.

The Twinsburg City Schools has more than 500 employees and more than 4,200 students.

