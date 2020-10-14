Twinsburg police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police said they charged a 30-year-old Wildewood Drive man with misdemeanor using weapon while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under the influence, prohibited blood alcohol content, and marked lanes after they responded to a report that an off-duty Oakwood police officer was following the possibly impaired man eastbound on Interstate 480 at around 3:40 a.m. Sept. 13. Twinsburg police said they saw the man commit a marked lanes violation and stopped his vehicle near Route 82. A loaded pistol was found in the man’s pocket and his BAC level measured at 0.094 percent, higher than the 0.08-percent legal limit, said police. He was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.

Police said they charged a Streetsboro woman, 38, with first-degree misdemeanor physical control after they responded to a report that the allegedly intoxicated woman was laying on the ground next to her vehicle in the parking lot of an Enterprise Parkway business during the early evening Sept. 10. The woman was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released to a friend on a personal bond.

A Darrow Park Drive woman reported Sept. 7 that someone fraudulently charged approximately $2,300 to her credit card. Police said there was a pending investigation.

Police said they charged a Cleveland man, 36, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after finding him sitting on a rock outside the Twinsburg Historical Society off Darrow Road at about 4 p.m. Sept. 6. The man was taken to Solon City Jail after multiple attempts at getting him a ride home failed, said police.

A Twinsburg man reported someone took a load of his clothing of unspecified value from a Church Street laundromat while was not there for a time during the early evening Sept. 3.

Police said that after a 28-year-old Flagstone Drive man came to the police department Sept. 2 to get a release form for a vehicle belonging to someone else that had been towed, they determined the man was wanted by Aurora police on an unspecified arrest warrant. Aurora police took custody of the man at the Twinsburg Police Department.