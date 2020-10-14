Oscar's Place in Tallmadge waits on approval for outdoor dining with alcohol

TALLMADGE – A restaurant is asking for permission to allow outdoor dining with alcoholic beverage service on its patio.

The Breakfast Place Inc., dba Oscar’s Place, 137 East Ave., Suite 30, had a public hearing Oct. 1 before the Planning and Zoning Commission to update their conditional zoning certificate to allow outdoor dining with alcohol service on the patio. The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval to council.

Tallmadge City Council's planning and zoning committee on Oct. 8 voted 3-0 to recommend approval of amended legislation that allows Oscar's to have outdoor dining with alcohol service. Council gave the legislation a second reading at that same meeting.

Council could vote on the legislation at its next meeting Oct. 22.

Oscar's Place received a conditional zoning certificate in February to allow alcohol service indoors at the restaurant. Business owner Oscar McBenttes then requested to amend the certificate to allow outdoor dining with alcoholic beverage service on the patio.

Outdoor dining is approved by Gov. Mike DeWine, McBenttes said.

“We’re adding a patio and request to serve alcohol on the patio,” he said.

During the pandemic, business has been a “roller coaster ride,” McBenttes said. “We’re trying to do our part and do it the right way and by next spring things will be different and we can enjoy it [patio] fully.”

