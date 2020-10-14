Stow-Munroe Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

An employee of a business in North Main Street’s 300 block reported seeing an unknown person walking around an unoccupied building next door during the early afternoon Sept. 29. Police said an exterior door was unlocked when they arrived and they searched the building, but did not find anyone or anything else suspicious.

Police gave man a ride: Police said that after a male approached an officer on patrol in a South Main Street parking lot and asked for directions to Southwest Avenue in Akron at about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 27, the officer identified him, checked him for weapons, and gave him a ride to Southwest Avenue at the Tallmadge Circle.

Woman heard footsteps: A Prentiss Street woman reported that her dog barked and she thought she heard someone walking up the steps in her home at around 9:10 p.m. Sept. 24. Police said they checked the home’s interior and exterior and everything was secure.

Police said that after a South Main Street bank employee reported that a Cuyahoga Falls man was at the bank attempting to withdraw money and may be a victim of a scam Sept. 21, the man said he had driven around the area buying gift cards totaling $1,000 and had given the verification numbers to someone who called and claimed he was a Cuyahoga Falls police detective. Police said they told the man it was a scam.

After a Stow man and woman reported finding suspected marijuana and a bag of cash near the Waterford Circle area of Crestdale Park during the early morning Sept. 27, police said they searched the area and found a total of approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana and $520 in cash in several locations in and around the park’s wooded area.

Marijuana found during traffic stop: Police said they charged a 21-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man with fifth-degree felony drug trafficking and speeding after they clocked his vehicle’s speed at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and stopped it on Route 8 northbound near Seasons Road at about 2:15 p.m. Sept. 8. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle and found nearly an ounce of suspected marijuana, four chocolate bars containing THC, four THC vape cartridges, more than two ounces of suspected marijuana candy, three containers of THC oil, a digital scale, small plastic bags and $2,266. The man was taken to Stow Municipal Court, then released on a personal bond.

Police said they responded to a report that someone broke an apartment window in Kent Road’s 4400 block while the residents were away during the afternoon Sept. 26. Police said it is unknown whether the apartment was entered. A police report did not include a damage estimate.

A man reported Sept. 26 that someone stole a political sign of unspecified value from outside his home in L'Ermitage Place’s 2600 block during the night. Police said it was also reported that several other similar signs were also stolen in the area.

An Oakwood woman reported an object struck her vehicle’s rear window, smashing it, while the vehicle was in a Steels Pointe Drive parking lot during the early afternoon Sept. 21. Police said the object, a piece of round rubber wrapping steel that may have been a bearing, was found on the vehicle’s back seat and a severe gouge in the trunk indicated it hit that first, then bounced and struck the window. Police said it was uncertain where the object came from or whether it was thrown deliberately or by a vehicle passing on Steels Corners Road nearby. A police report did not include a damage estimate.

Fraud

Woman gave personal information: A Stow woman reported Sept. 21 that she gave the last four digits of her Social Security number to someone who called claiming to work for the Social Security Administration.