Waterproofing firm’s new building moves forward in Macedonia

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

MACEDONIA – Once a few final details are worked out, Ohio State Waterproofing is ready to move forward with plans to erect a 10,660-square-foot building at 393 E. Highland Road just to the east of its existing building.

The city’s planning commission OK’d the final site plan for the warehouse/prep area at its Sept. 21 meeting. The new building originally was proposed to be 15,358 square feet.

When the plans were first presented to the panel, Leon Sampat from LS Architects of Fairview Park said the new building will match the look of the existing one. Several additional parking spaces will be situated between the two buildings, and the number of total spaces will comply with the zoning code.

Sampat said the original location of the new building was moved slightly to the west. An existing access point will be removed and replaced with a lawn area, and a new access point will lead to the new parking spaces. Landscaping will screen the new spaces from East Highland Road.

“The company has made a lot of revisions to the plan since its inception,” said City Planner Brian Frantz.

Three variances recently were granted by the board of zoning appeals, including ones which would allow the continued residential use of a home behind the new building and would allow a gravel access driveway to the home to remain instead of a paved surface.

Sampat said an elderly couple who lives in the home has been granted a “life estate,” meaning they can live there until their deaths. The lot where the home and a detached garage are situated backs up to the Nordonia High School property. A lot split and consolidation still must be finalized.

Sampat added the building setback from East Highland Road will be 100 feet, and the firm plans to demolish a small structure on the lot prior to the start of construction. Frantz said a development agreement between the city and company must be signed before the project begins.

In other action, panelists approved signage for Q & A Dental Care, which is planning to move into a building at 1011 E. Aurora Road formerly occupied by Huntington Bank.

Two main signs are planned on the front of the building facing East Aurora Road and on the east side. The total signage area is 92.2 square feet (56.2 front and 36 east side), and the signs will be blue, white and gold.

Panelists expressed some concerns about a large gray-colored section of the building on the east side where one of the signs would be placed. They felt it might be more attractive to paint that area white so the sign would stand out more prominently.

Signage for Head Start at 853 E. Highland Road was scheduled to be discussed, but that item was pulled from the agenda.

Contract the newspaper at 330-541-9433, or newsleaders@recordpub.com