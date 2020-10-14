Halloween in Aurora

Kent Weeklies

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin has announced that Trick or Treat in Aurora will take place as scheduled on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participation is optional and residents who wish to participate should turn on their front porch lights and place candy outside their doors for safe retrieval. Trick-or-Treaters are asked to stay in small family groups of 10 individuals or less, wear masks and keep at least six feet between your party and others for everyone’s safety.

For additional information, see www.auroraoh.com.