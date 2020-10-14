Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Police said they responded to a string of reported incidents on Oct. 6 and 7 of felony vandalism and theft and misdemeanor criminal damaging that may be related and that occurred at several businesses along a stretch of more than two miles of State Road. Police said there were no suspects.

An employee of an automotive dealership reported Oct. 7 that someone used a large truck to smash through a bay door of the dealership’s service garage, with the damage estimated at $3,500, since the evening before.

A Hudson man reported Oct. 7 that someone smashed one of his vehicle’s side windows while the vehicle was parked outside the same dealership during the night. Police said the damage was estimated at $300.

The owner of a trucking business reported Oct. 7 that someone stole a dump truck of unspecified value since the evening before. Police said the truck was found abandoned at a nearby business.

A Cuyahoga Falls man and a Stow man each reported Oct. 7 that someone smashed one of his vehicle’s side windows while it was parked outside another dealership since the evening before. Police said the damage in both cases was estimated at $200.

At around the time the damages were reported during the late afternoon or early evening, the dealership’s owner reported the discovery of a vehicle on the property that had been reported stolen in Akron. Police said Akron police were notified.

Police said they had responded to a previous report that someone smashed the side window of another vehicle belonging to the Cuyahoga Falls man and stole auto parts totaling less than $1,000 in value from the vehicle, as well as a window of a vehicle belonging to another Cuyahoga Falls man during the evening Oct. 6.

An employee of yet another dealership reported Oct. 7 that someone smashed one of the dealership’s windows since the day before. Police said the damage was estimated at $500.

A Munroe Falls Avenue woman reported Oct. 7 that someone stole two purses from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside her home since the evening before. Police said the loss totaled about $660.

Glass rock stolen from garden: A Broad Boulevard woman reported she saw an unknown male take an approximately $10 glass rock from her front yard garden, then leave in a vehicle during the early afternoon Oct. 4.

Thefts from vehicles reported: Several residents living in the same area of the city reported Oct. 3 that someone stole items from their vehicles while they were parked outside their homes.

A Second Street man reported someone took an approximately $300 slot machine from his unlocked vehicle since the day before, but he found it nearby.

A Fifth Street man and woman reported someone stole unspecified medication and a wallet containing a bank card and $100 from their unlocked vehicle since the day before. The woman said she found the wallet nearby, but the card and cash were gone. Fraudulent charges to the card were not reported.

A neighbor reported someone stole a work badge and a wallet containing Natatorium cards and possibly a credit card from his vehicle. The man said he found the wallet nearby, but it was empty. He said he did not know whether the vehicle was locked and police did not report forced entry.

Car stolen from driveway: A State Road man reported Oct. 2 that someone stole his 2008 Pontiac G6 from his driveway during the night. The man said the car had been unlocked with the key in it.

Purse stolen from cart: A Cuyahoga Falls woman reported someone stole her purse from a shopping cart while she was shopping at a State Road store during the early afternoon Sept. 26. Police said the loss totaled about $145.

Criminal damaging

Vehicles egged: A Pleasant Meadow Boulevard woman reported Oct. 7 that someone struck her vehicle and her roommate’s vehicle with eggs while they were parked outside their apartment during the night. Police said damages totaled an estimated $500.

Rock hits window: A State Road woman reported someone threw a rock that smashed one of her apartment windows at about 9:40 p.m. Oct. 7. Police said the damage was estimated at $300.

Police said they charged a 47-year-old Akron man with fifth-degree felony identity fraud after another man reported Oct. 5 that the Akron man falsely identified himself as the other man when he was arrested Sept. 16 during a shoplifting incident, causing the other man to be wrongly charged with misdemeanor theft. Police said that after comparing photos of the two men in a law enforcement database and against a booking photo of the Akron man, it was determined the Akron man had committed identity fraud. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Public indecency

Man found nude in bushes: Police said they charged a Stow man, 39, with misdemeanor public indecency, failure to identify, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after they found him nude in some bushes outside a Charles Street home at around 7:15 a.m. Oct. 4. Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, refused to identify himself and pulled away from officers. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Menacing

Male yelled racial slur: An Akron woman reported an unknown male who had been driving alongside her in an erratic manner, followed her into a Howe Avenue parking lot, got out of his vehicle and approached her in an aggressive manner, yelling a racial slur as he did so during the late morning Oct. 3. The woman said she felt threatened and left in her vehicle.

A Fourth Street man reported Oct. 3 that someone broke into his home through a locked basement door since the day before. Police said nothing was reported missing. A police report did not say whether there was damage.

Police said they responded to a report Oct. 1 that someone smashed a State Road bicycle store’s window and stole two bicycles totaling about $670 in value during the night. Police said the damage was estimated at $300.