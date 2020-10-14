Cuyahoga Falls City Schools reports first two COVID-19 cases

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city school district has announced its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District learned on Friday that two Lincoln Elementary School students tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard on its website.

District Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols said the positive cases are the "first confirmed in-person cases [in the district]. We may have had other cases that were totally remote."

All Falls School District students attended classes exclusively online through Sept. 25.

The students who tested positive are in isolation, but as of now, Nichols said, no one else is being required to quarantine.

"We are not aware of any 'contacts' needing to be quarantined," said Nichols. "That information would come from Summit County Public Health. Our conversations, to date, have not revealed any such 'contacts.'"

Nichols added that no events or activities will be canceled due to the positive cases.

