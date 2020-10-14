Aurora Police Reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Belcourt Lane woman came on-station on Oct. 1 to report a $1,600 laptop had been stolen during a recent move. She was contacted by a woman who said the laptop had been found on the side of the road and turned into the Lakes of Aurora clubhouse, but the clubhouse said no one had turned in the laptop and the woman was unable to contact the other woman again.

Police and fire departments were dispatched to South Chillicothe Road for an injury on Oct. 2. An elderly man had fallen in front of a U.S. Postal Service truck while walking. He was taken to the hospital.

Aurora Parks contacted the police on Oct. 3 in reference to a bag of trash left in a city parking lot on Page Road. Inside the trash bag was a pizza box with a woman’s name and telephone number on it, and she was contacted. She apologized and was given a summons.

A woman was taken to UH Portage on Oct. 5 after police found her beating on a car and incoherent on Industrial Drive.

A Moneta Avenue man reported a Lakewood man was harassing the Aurora man for $6,000 the man’s son owes the Lakewood man on Oct. 7. The Lakewood man had taken the Aurora man to small claims court previously, but the case was dropped. Police warned the Lakewood man to stop harassing the Aurora man.