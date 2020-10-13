Woodridge cancels two volleyball games after player tests positive for COVID-19

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Woodridge High School has canceled two volleyball games after a member of the school's volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

District Superintendent Walter Davis said district leaders were notified about the positive test on Monday afternoon.

"This student was not in person for classes when experiencing symptoms or since," said Davis a message to district residents Monday.

Woodridge High School Athletic Director Nick Mayer said volleyball games scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 13, against Springfield, and on Thursday, Oct. 15, against Norton have been canceled. Mayer said he is working with the schools on the possibility of re-scheduling the contests. If they are re-scheduled, the dates will be listed at woodridgeathletics.com.

After the test results were received, Davis said the student testing positive was "immediately put into isolation" and will not be able to return to classes or practices until receiving clearance from a doctor.

He added the JV and varsity volleyball squads "will be quarantined as per health department guidelines."

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district. Davis reported Oct. 6 that a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus. That student was also put into isolation and cannot return to school until receiving clearance from the doctor.

Davis said the district will continue to follow all safety procedures, including providing notification and guidance once a positive COVID-19 case occurs.

The district has a dashboard that lists the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members. The data can be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/y5asevrl.

Since the start of the school year, Hudson City Schools has had a total of 12 positive COVID-19 cases (nine students and three staff members). Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools currently has three active cases of COVID-19 (all students), while Cuyahoga Falls City Schools has two cases (both students) and Tallmadge City Schools has reported zero cases so far.

