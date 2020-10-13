Twinsburg Public Library seeking applicants for seat on Board of Trustees

Kent Weeklies

There is an open board position on The Board of Trustees of the Twinsburg Public Library. This position will commence in January 2021.

This vacancy is made available by the completion of Donald Spice’s seven-year term. Spice has served on the Twinsburg Public Library Board since the year 2000 and was active as the head of the building and grounds committee.

As the board will be losing someone with an extensive background in facilities, architecture, and working with contractors, it is eager to find candidates with a similar skill set and specialty. The Board of Trustees is composed of seven members and the opening is available to anyone from any of the three communities served by the Library – City of Twinsburg, Twinsburg Township, and Village of Reminderville. A Trustee Application Form and job description may be obtained at the Circulation Desk at the Twinsburg Public Library or by visiting www.twinsburglibrary.org/board

Completed applications and resumes are due at the Library by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. For more information on the Twinsburg Public Library and its Board of Trustees, contact President of the Board Mary Johnson at 330-425-4268 ext. 5.

Twinsburg Public Library is located at 10050 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg, Ohio.