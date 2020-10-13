Hudson offers Storyboard Walk, Trick or Treat

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON -- Through Oct. 31, families can read the book “Duck & Goose, Honk, Quack, Boo” by walking through the Evaporator Works, which is the shopping area between Ravenna and South Main streets.

The story starts in the windows of the former Winds of Change which is near the South Main Street entrance to the area. The windows include a map to follow as you look for the next page.

This is the first of six Storyboard Walks planned by the Shop Local, Shop Hudson team, and is sponsored by RMD Designs. Look for another in First & Main in November, along with a Window Scavenger Hunt all over Hudson.

Trick or Treat

The Hudson Fairies, who have moved in to more than 25 businesses in town, are planning a fun and family friendly two-week-long Trick or Treat opportunity for the community in place of the Annual Merchants’ Trick or Treat.

Children are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes, wear COVID-appropriate masks, and visit any business Fairy Doors that has a pumpkin by the door. Treats will be given between Oct. 15 and 31. The Fairy Door map has marked each participating business with an orange star, and they can be found all over Hudson. Maps are available at Facebook.com/hudsonfairydoors.

Liz Murphy, executive director of Destination Hudson, said she was pleased that the Fairies are being so involved, and looks forward to seeing some costumed characters at historic Town Hall. Each business has different hours, so Trick-or-Treaters are encouraged to check their favorites before they head out.

Murphy is part of the Shop Safe, Shop Hudson team, joined by Rhonda Kadish (city of Hudson), Nicole Alverson (Chamber of Commerce), Debra Sherman (First & Main), and Kendra Altomare, Julie Pawlowski and Rose Dostal, all members of the Merchants of Hudson Association.

Details on upcoming events may be found at www.destinationhudson.com/events and www.hudson.oh.us.