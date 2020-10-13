Hudson's younger students will start going to class five days

HUDSON – Students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will start going to school five days a week starting on Monday. However, students at the high school will continue to go to the building twice a week on a staggered schedule, and taking their classes online for the rest of the week.

The Board of Education on Monday night unanimously approved having the district pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders go back to school five days a week, citing high parent comfort with the move plus the difficulties reported by parents that the younger students have with remote learning.

The school board voted 4-1 to have students at the middle school also return to the buildings five days, with board member Alisa Wright casting the dissenting vote. She said that while the feedback the board received from parents supported all-in education for the younger students, the older students, who were more independent, were doing better. Also, she said that while a majority of parents were still comfortable or very comfortable in sending their children to school five days, it was a smaller percentage than parents of younger students reported.

However, the school board rejected having the district’s high school students go five days, with board president David Zuro and vice president Steve DiMauro voting yes, and board members Wright, James Field and Tom Tobin voting no.

Numerous parents and high school students spoke at the meeting before the votes; some voiced support for starting all students all-in, but many voiced concerns with the move because of the recent elevation of COVID-19 cases, plus the needed reduction of social distancing from six feet to three feet to accommodate all students.

Several students and parents of older students also said that the hybrid model was working out.

Students whose families opted for all-online education will remain taking courses online.

Moving forward, Superintendent Phil Herman said the district will move away from solely relying on the Ohio Public Health Advisory's color-coded system to make decisions on how classes would be run, and instead weigh the state's information with other data, such as criteria recently released by the Centers for Disease Control.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com