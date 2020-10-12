Suspects in alleged attempted shooting of a Lorain police officer arrested in Macedonia

MACEDONIA — Two men allegedly involved in the attempted shooting of a Lorain police officer during a traffic stop Oct. 6 were arrested while working in a residential development under construction in Macedonia the next day, said Police Lt. Vince Yakopovich.

According to Lorain Municipal Court records, Lorain police charged Luis A. Laboy-Sanchez, 23, with first-degree felony assault with a weapon on a police officer and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. Lorain police also charged Roque Velazquez, 47, with first-degree felony complicity to felony assault on a police officer and fourth-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Both men are Lorain residents, according to court records.

Yakopovich said the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force had warrants for the men’s arrests and requested city police assist in capturing them in the development under construction off Valley View Road, just east of Route 8 and Faith Fellowship Church.

“They asked us to stage with them and go over the layout of the property up there,” said Yakopovich. “We did that and we responded up there and just kind of swarmed the area and found them.”

Yakopovich said the men worked for a contractor and were found outside a home under construction.

“They were working putting in a sprinkler irrigation system,” he said. “They were right out there in the front yard.”

He said the arrests were made at about 3:20 p.m. Oct. 7 and went off without a hitch.

“I’m just glad it went well,” he said. “No incident when they were arrested. Nobody was hurt and it went smooth.”

Yakopovich said he did not have any other information and was unable to confirm the men’s identities.

Phone calls to the Lorain Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for the Northern District of Ohio seeking additional information were not returned.

