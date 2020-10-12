Celebrate Halloween safely this year

Kent Weeklies

Summit County residents are encouraged to exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households.

Summit County Public Health has provided residents with some best practices for celebrating Halloween amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Select events/attractions that are held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars or socially distance.

Holding costume parties or pumpkin carving events or contests online, such as by video conference.

Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station.

Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one.

Use creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

Always wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from people who are not from your household. Note: Face coverings should never be placed on children younger than 2 or anyone who cannot easily remove them.

Stay home if you are sick.

Sanitize hands frequently.

Avoid activities, such as bobbing for apples,which foster the spread of infection.

While trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask children to stay as far away from others as possible.

Only allow children to eat factory-wrapped treats.

Avoid treats made by strangers.

Consider those in your household who may be at greater risk for COVID-19 complications.

Additional guidance and suggestions can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf. For details or to ask questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line 330-926-5795. The call line is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.