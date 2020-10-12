Reminderville's RAC is lone site for election day voting

Kent Weeklies

Reminderville Mayor Sam Alonso has announced that all precincts in the village will vote at the Reminderville Athletic Club at 3100 Glenwood Blvd.

“As we experience these different times in America, I have spoken with the

Summit County Board of Elections to move our polling locations to the Reminderville

Athletic Club located in our plaza," he said.

"The Board of Elections was excited about the change. Doing that will create easier ingress and egress for parking, better accessibility for social distancing and hopefully the ability to accommodate more residents in an expedient manner. No matter your choice, please express your voice and vote on Nov. 3.”

Voting hours on election day are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.