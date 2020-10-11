Portage County Crime Reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive.

Brimfield

A 40-year-old Ravenna woman was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, after allegedly taking about $34 worth of items from a store on Monday. A hearing was scheduled.

Charlestown Township

A 28-year-old Charlestown Township man was charged with violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Sept. 29. A summons was issued.

Kent

Isaiah Young, 22, of 1800 Rhodes Road, No. 267, Kent, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, two counts of driving under suspension, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor, on Thursday on East Main Street and Midway Drive.

Ravenna

De Michael Lewis, 39, of Ravenna, was charged with domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after an incident on Thursday. According to court records, Lewis has two prior convictions for domestic violence. A temporary protection order was issued. He was placed in jail in lieu of a 10% of $10,000 bond.

A 42-year-old Ravenna man was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Sept. 27. The man allegedly stole two cans of beer. A summons was issued.

A 47-year-old Ravenna man was charged with violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Oct. 7. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a recognizance bond.

Ravenna Township

A 24-year-old Ravenna Township man was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, after allegedly taking about $273 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Oct. 2. A summons was issued.

Streetsboro