Woman killed in Cuyahoga Falls house fire

Akron Beacon Journal

A woman is dead after a fire in Cuyahoga Falls Friday night.

Cuyahoga Falls fire responded to a home in the 1700 block of 15th Street after 11 p.m. Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Martin said a neighbor called firefighters to the scene.

Martin said the fire was a challenging scene. When firefighters arrived, they had trouble getting the front door open due to the condition of the home. He said heavy flames and smoke were showing.

Martin said a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside the home near the front door. A pit bull was rescued from the home and was unharmed.

The fire was knocked down about 10 minutes after firefighters arrived, Martin said.

Martin said the cause is still being determined, but firefighters believe it started near the back of the home.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and State Fire Marshals responded to the scene.