Rotary Club of Hudson hosting candidates during Zoom meetings

The Rotary Club of Hudson invites the community to join them in meeting the candidates at their regular Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. meetings during October. All are invited to participate in the Zoom sessions by registering on the Club's website, www.rotaryhudson.org. The October schedule is as follows:

Oct. 14 – Congressman Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional District 14

Oct. 21 – Hudson City Council Candidates Niicole Kowalski, Sherif Mansour and Sarah Norman.

Oct. 28 – Hillary O'Connor Mueri, Democratic Candidate, Ohio Congressional District 14.

The full hour will be devoted to the candidates allowing for in-depth exploration of their platforms and time for Zoom listener questions.

A Zoom link will be emailed prior to each meeting to all who register on the Rotary of Hudson website.