Rotary Club of Hudson hosting candidates during Zoom meetings

Kent Weeklies

The Rotary Club of Hudson invites the community to join them in meeting the candidates at their regular Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. meetings during October. All are invited to participate in the Zoom sessions by registering on the Club's website, www.rotaryhudson.org. The October schedule is as follows:

Oct. 14 – Congressman Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional District 14

Oct. 21 – Hudson City Council Candidates Niicole Kowalski, Sherif Mansour and Sarah Norman.

Oct. 28 – Hillary O'Connor Mueri, Democratic Candidate, Ohio Congressional District 14.

The full hour will be devoted to the candidates allowing for in-depth exploration of their platforms and time for Zoom listener questions.

A Zoom link will be emailed prior to each meeting to all who register on the Rotary of Hudson website.