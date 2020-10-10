Cuyahoga Falls leaf pickup program runs Oct. 26 through Dec. 4

Kent Weeklies

The 2020 Citywide Leaf Pick-up Program will run from Oct. 26 through Dec. 4 this year. Each residence has been assigned three scheduled leaf pick-up dates, posted at www.cityofcf.com. These dates may not follow regular sanitation collection dates.

Leaves placed in brown paper yard waste bags will not be picked up. After leaf pickup is complete, leaves will only be picked up in the tan yard waste carts on city trash pickup days. Brown paper yard waste bags are no longer accepted. Do not place leaves in plastic bags or any other container for trash pickup. This is prohibited by city ordinance.

Residents are asked to not park cars along streets during the scheduled pick-up days, as it may be impossible to remove the leaves. Leaves must be raked to the curb in loose piles by 7 a.m. on pick-up day. Leaves will not be picked up if mixed with limbs and debris.

Residents are reminded not to rake leaves into the street as this may cause clogging of the storm sewers and could result in serious flooding during heavy rains.

Bulk trucks (without rakers) will complete the first two pickups of the season. On the third pickup, trucks will return with leaf rakers to pick up remaining leaves. Inclement weather conditions or holidays may cause minor variations in the pick-up dates.

For questions, call the Leaf Pickup Hotline at 330-971-8031.