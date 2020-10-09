Woman allegedly held captive in Tallmadge apartment for three days

TALLMADGE — Police said a Cleveland man has been charged with kidnapping and felony assault after they rescued a woman in a Brittain Circle apartment Thursday night, where she had allegedly been held for three days.

Police posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that at about 8 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a report of a domestic incident at the apartment. Police said a witness told them that a male had stomped on a female’s head and taken her into the apartment. After officers received no response from the apartment, they forced their way in, arrested the man and removed the 24-year-old Cleveland woman from the apartment.

According to a complaint police filed against Yolonzo A. Gibson, 28, the woman was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Additional information about her condition was not immediately available.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, Gibson entered felony no pleas to first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felony assault at his arraignment Friday morning.

Gibson was being held in Summit County Jail on a 10 percent of $500,000 bond on Friday. He is scheduled for a felony status hearing before Judge Lisa Coates on Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

