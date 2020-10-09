Tallmadge schools receive donation from Serpentini Chevrolet, Tallmadge Serpentini

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge Elementary School and Tallmadge Middle School are honored to receive a donation for $7,500 from Bob Serpentini of Serpentini Chevrolet and Nathan Gault, general manager of Tallmadge Serpentini.

The schools will split the money and use it to purchase needed classroom supplies as well as support numerous student activities during the school year. As a district, Tallmadge focuses on problem-based and service-based learning, so one student activity that the donation will help fund is service learning projects, which are completed throughout the year.

“We are so grateful to Bob Serpentini and Nathan Gault for their generous donation to TES and TMS; these funds are greatly needed to help provide the best education and activities for our students,” said Superintendent Jeff Ferguson. “In what has been a difficult year for so many, we cannot thank them enough.”

Additionally, Serpentini generously donated a Chevy Trax Silver for an upcoming PTA fundraiser. All the money raised in the Trax raffle will be split between the TES and TMS PTAs. The raffle starts Oct. 12 and runs through Dec. 16. Raffle entries are being sold online through the PTA. There will not be any paper tickets sold for the raffle. More information is available on the school websites.