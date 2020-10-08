Stow boy crushed between vehicles in drunken driving crash

STOW — A Stow woman has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol after her car struck and seriously injured a 17-year-old Stow boy in Stow Road’s 4200 block early Thursday morning, said Police Capt. Bryan Snavely.

“He was loading a bicycle into a stopped [van] when they were struck in the rear by another vehicle,” said Snavely, “He was crushed in the crash. However, he was not pinned. He was not trapped.”

Snavely said the call for the crash came in at 1:23 a.m. after a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Uniondale Drive resident Julie Pohl struck the van. Stow EMS took the boy, who Snavely declined to identify, to Akron Children’s Hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, Snavely did not have any updated information about the boy’s condition.

Snavely said the crash is still under investigation, but Pohl was charged with OVI and cited with assured clear distance ahead in Stow Municipal Court. She performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and results of a blood alcohol content test are pending, said Snavely.

“The officers felt she was impaired and made the arrest,” he said.

Pohl was taken to the Stow Police Department and later released on a personal bond.

Information from the court was not immediately available.

