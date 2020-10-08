Honoring veterans with a 'flag garden' at Stow City Hall

STOW – Residents can show support for veterans by planting flags at City Hall through Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The city and the Stow Arts Commission invite residents to help plant a U.S. flag “garden” at the Doughboy corner of City Hall grounds where state Route 91 and Graham Road intersect.

The “garden” acknowledges the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, said Tom Stephan, member of the commission.

Families, individuals, veterans -- everyone -- is asked to bring a U.S. flag or two of any size and plant them for everyone to see from now through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Stephan said.

“The flower bed at the Safety Center couldn’t grow any flowers so someone proposed the idea of a flag garden,” Stephan said. “Then Mayor John Pribonic said it should be by the Doughboy to honor veterans.”

Pribonic said the flowers have been removed and the ground is ready for flags.

“We welcome all American flags to fill up the area as much as we can,” Pribonic said. “They can be placed in the soil bed in front of the Doughboy.”

Anyone with a large flag should contact to the city to help with placing it, he said.

Jack Idell, who proposed the veteran banners that are placed along the streets, donated a large flag that will be placed on a special frame and serve as a backdrop between the flag pole and the Doughboy, Pribonic said.

“The flag honored one of his relatives who served in the military and is now deceased,” he said.

The flags will be removed after Veterans Day and stored at City Hall. Next spring, the flags will be retrieved from storage, and a second flag “planting” will be moved to the bed surrounding the flagpole at the Stow Safety Center.

For more information, call city of Stow at 330-689-2700.

