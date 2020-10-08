Hudson Athletic Boosters hope to 'BOOst' spirits

Kent Weeklies

We have all experienced some level of loneliness during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the population in our community hit hardest is the elderly. Those in assisted living, retirement communities, nursing homes, or living on their own have been in lockdown more than most of us, unable to see their families and friends.

The Hudson Athletic Booster Club has created an opportunity to spread some positive cheer to both families in the community and our elderly population this Halloween season. For $20, anyone can order a BOOster pumpkin filled with Hudson goodies.

Two pumpkins are being offered. The first being the blue Hudson pumpkin and includes Hudson t-shirt, Hudson stickers for ipads/laptops, a Malley’s mega chocolate/pretzel bar, a stress ball from Ohio Organics & Nature, Amaize Hudson Blend popcorn, and coupons for a small cheese pizza from Gioninos and a donut from Peace Love & Little Donuts. The pumpkin pails make great gifts to ‘BOO’ neighbors, for your children or teachers and will be available for pick up Oct. 29.

The second “Donate” pumpkin will be delivered to Laurel Lake and Hudson Grande communities on Oct. 26. They include Hudson playing cards, a sudoku book, a crossword puzzle book, a Malley’s mega chocolate/pretzel bar, a stress ball from Ohio Organics & Nature, Amaize Hudson Blend popcorn, and coupons for a small cheese pizza from Gioninos and a donut from Peace Love & Little Donuts. The goal is to hit 500 donation pumpkins in order to provide one for each elderly resident and have some additional for the other retirement communities in Hudson. Additional pumpkins pails would go to Hudson Police, Fire, and EMT’s. If you have a loved one that you would like to deliver yourself, you can order it as a pickup.

Orders may be placed at www.Hudsonboosterclub.org until Oct. 18, with proceeds going to student athletes.