Twinsburg prepares for more in-person students this winter

TWINSBURG – With the low number of positive COVID-19 cases reported at Twinsburg’s schools, a new issue has cropped up: finding space for additional students who may switch from virtual to in-person education when the second semester starts while maintaining social distancing protocols.

“We’ve been getting a lot of emails from parents who want their child back on campus during the second semester,” said Superintendent Kathryn Powers during an Oct. 1 school board work session. “If that happens, then we will have to make decisions on additional staffing because we are full.”

Board president Mark Curtis said that “we do have flexibility, but it is extremely limited.”

Powers said the main area of concern is with grades seven through 12. The older students are taking classes in hybrid mode, which means they are in the buildings twice a week and taking their classes online for the remaining three days.

Board Vice President Tina Davis said that things for the Twinsburg schools were “going well, better than what other schools are facing right now.” However, with winter and flu season, there was a chance that some students attending classes in-person may opt to go virtual.

Students in the Twinsburg schools were given two options: one where students could attend classes in-person, and one where students took all of their courses remotely. For families who opted for in-person schooling, the district has all students in preschool through sixth grade in-building learning five days a week, and students in seventh through 12th grades attending classes in the buildings every other day, and receiving instruction remotely for the remaining days.

Powers said the issue of space and the possibility of needing additional staff was “something the central office has been grappling with.”

“We have a responsibility to educate children,” Powers said. “We are giving parents the option to choose what their child’s education looks like and we need to accommodate them. It’s a puzzle and we don’t have all the answers today.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com