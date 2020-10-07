Tallmadge police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Tallmadge woman reported Sept. 29 that more than $6,500 was removed from her bank account by someone who called claiming they worked for a company she has an online account with and that someone had fraudulently charged purchases to the account. The caller said he wanted to return the money, the woman said. At the caller’s request, the woman said she signed in to her bank account on her laptop and saw $2,000 being added. The caller then said too much had been put in and the woman said she then saw the account being drained of money. The woman said she ended the call. She said she contacted the bank, which told her that not all of her money was taken and an unspecified amount remained, and she was filing a police report to document the incident.

Bikes and chairs stolen: A woman reported Sept. 24 that someone stole two children’s bicycles totaling about $200 in value from her front porch in South Avenue’s 300 block since the day before. A neighbor reported the same day that someone took two wicker chairs totaling about $300 in value from her patio during the night.

Woman reports scam: A Tallmadge reported Sept. 23 that after she called what she believed to be a tech company’s support number, but was actually fraudulent, the person she spoke to talked her into purchasing gift cards totaling $520 in value and providing the verification codes. The woman said that after she realized she had been scammed, she contacted both the tech company and the company providing the gift cards and was filing a police report to document the incident.

An Akron man reported that while he was in a parking lot in South Avenue’s 500 block at about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 28, he heard a loud banging sound coming from the front of a nearby store, saw an unknown male getting onto a bicycle there and ride towards Route 91, and then discovered that the store’s front glass door was cracked. Police said the damage was estimated at $1,000.