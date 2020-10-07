State and local authorities search Hudson home

HUDSON — State and local law enforcement executed search warrants at a Nicholson Drive home, but agencies involved are declining to provide details.

Hudson city spokeswoman Jody Roberts said Tuesday that the police department assisted the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, including the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the search warrants, but she referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

Steve Irwin, spokesman for the AG’s office, declined Tuesday to provide additional information, including whether anyone has been charged with any crimes.

“I do not have any information to share,” said Irwin. “I can confirm search warrants were executed, but they’re part of an ongoing operation, so there’s not any details we can share.”

