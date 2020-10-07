Falls police investigating after gasoline reported poured into home through drilled holes

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Who and why someone would want to drill holes into the exterior walls of a house and pour gasoline through them is a question investigators are trying to answer, Police Capt. Chris Norfolk said on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of a weird one,” he said.

According to a police report, a man reported someone cut Internet and security camera power lines outside his home in Broad Boulevard’s 1100 block and drilled holes into the home and “pumped some type of gas” in that caused him and a woman also living there to suffer “breathing difficulties” between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. Sept. 27.

Norfolk said he did not know what material the walls are made of that someone would have had to have drilled through, but according to Summit County property records, the home’s construction is “masonry and vinyl.”

Norfolk, however, said it was an unspecified amount of gasoline, with no indications that anyone tried to set it on fire, that was poured in and he is unclear how that could have caused breathing difficulties.

“They didn’t receive any medical treatment nor requested any,” he said, adding, “It’s alleged that’s what occurred.”

Norfolk said the matter is under investigation and it is unclear whether there are any suspects.

