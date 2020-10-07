Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Police said they charged an Akron man with fourth-degree felony drug trafficking after they found him passed out in a vehicle at the intersection of Howe and Northwest avenues at about 3:45 a.m. Sept. 30. The location is in the vicinity of Chapel Hill Christian School. The man was also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, drug paraphernalia possession, open container, failure to reinstate a driver’s license and full-time attention.

Police said they woke the man up, saw an open container of alcohol, searched his vehicle and found 73 prescription anxiety medication pills the man allegedly did not have a prescription for, along with $8,245 in cash, and several containers and small plastic bags allegedly used to distribute drugs. Police said they also found a knife with a retractable 4.5-inch blade, a short straw with a white residue on it, an en electronic marijuana vaporizer pen. He was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.

Marijuana and gun found: Police said they charged an Akron man, 21, with drug trafficking and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after they stopped his vehicle at the Portage Trail and Front Street intersection at about 10:25 a.m. Sept. 26. The man was also charged with driving under suspension.

Police said they saw marijuana in plain sight in the vehicle and found nearly two ounces of suspected marijuana divided into three small plastic bags and nearly $100, as well as a pistol and a loaded magazine accessible to the driver, in the vehicle. The man was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.

Watering balls taken from garden: A Pleasant Meadow Boulevard woman reported Sept. 30 that unknown juveniles stole watering balls totaling an estimated $35 in value from her garden during the evening Sept. 30.

Car stolen from lot: An Akron woman reported Sept. 29 that someone stole her 2010 Toyota Corolla from a Winter Parkway apartment building parking lot since the night before.

Clothing stolen from dryer: An Americana Drive woman reported someone stole clothing totaling an estimated $200 in value from a dryer in her apartment building laundry room during the early morning Sept. 29.

Tools stolen from vans: Two North Jackson men reported Sept. 28 that someone broke into their work vans and stole power and hand tools totaling approximately $14,300 in value while the vans were parked in a Main Street parking lot during the previous few days. Police said the vans were broken into either by smashing the rear window or damaging a side door lock.

Desk taken from lobby: An Americana Drive woman reported someone stole her approximately $100 computer desk from her apartment building lobby, where it had been left until her husband could move it into their apartment during the early evening Sept. 27.

Packages stolen from porch: A 21st Street woman reported someone stole several packages totaling nearly $200 in value from her front porch during the afternoon Sept. 25.

Trains stolen from vehicle: A Meriline Street man reported someone stole collectible toy trains totaling an estimated $125 in value from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside his home during the night.

Political signs stolen: A 17th Street man reported someone stole two political signs of unspecified value from his front yard during the afternoon Sept. 23.

Police said they charged a Broad Boulevard man, 30, with first-degree misdemeanor assault after a Cuyahoga Falls woman reported the man pepper sprayed her in the eye during an argument at a State Road business during the early evening Sept. 26. Cuyahoga Falls EMS treated the woman. An arrest warrant was issued for the man.

A Norwood Street man reported someone in a vehicle struck his home and vehicle with paintballs at around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 26. The man estimated the damages at $1,500.

Tires slashed: A Winter Parkway woman reported Sept. 23 that someone slashed all four of her vehicle’s tires while the vehicle was parked outside her apartment building since the evening before. Police said the damage was estimated at $800.

An employee of a company reported Sept. 24 that someone cut the lock off a shed outside the company’s State Road location and stole two tools totaling more than $1,500 in value since the day before.

A Sutton Drive woman reported Sept. 23 that someone broke into her home by prying open a rear door and stole items totaling more than $700 in value since the evening before. Police said the damage was estimated at $100.