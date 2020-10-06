Woodridge Local School District reports its first COVID-19 case

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Woodridge Local School District has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

"We received notification from the Summit County Health Department that one of our high school students tested positive for COVID-19," said district Superintendent Walter Davis in a message to district residents on Tuesday. "While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family."

Davis said the student attended in-person classes on Sept. 29, but had not been in the building since that day. When the positive test result came in, Davis said the student was "immediately put into isolation," and will not be allowed to return to in-person classes until receiving clearance from the doctor. He added the positive case is being investigated using district protocols.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and health of our students, staff and their families," stated Davis. "We are in close communication with our county health officials to ensure that we are making decisions that are in the best interest of our district community."

Davis said the district would continue to follow all safety procedures, including providing notification and guidance once a positive COVID-19 case occurs.

The district has a dashboard that lists the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members. The data can be viewed at:https://tinyurl.com/y5asevrl.

Since the start of the school year, Hudson City Schools has had a total of 12 positive COVID-19 cases (nine students and three staff members). Stow City Schools currently has three active cases of COVID-19 (all are students), while Cuyahoga Falls and Tallmadge City Schools have reported zero cases so far.

Students in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District started the school year with online only classes and returned to the buildings on a part-time basis on Sept. 28. The other listed districts have had students attending classes in-person for part of the week since the start of the school year in late August.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.