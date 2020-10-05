Sheehan named interim dean of KSU College of Nursing

Kent Weeklies

Twinsburg resident Denice Sheehan, Ph.D., RN, FPCN, has been name interim dean of the College of Nursing at Kent State University. Dr. Sheehan has been a faculty member at the university since 2007. She is currently an associate professor and Henderson Endowed Chair in nursing with a research focus on adolescents with parents in hospice care. Dr. Sheehan received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Florida in Tampa, and her master's and doctoral degrees in nursing from the University of Akron.