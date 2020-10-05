Nominate a Hudson community member for making a difference

Kent Weeklies

October is Take a Second-Make a Difference month and Hudson Community First is seeking nominations from the community.

Residents are asked to nominate teachers, coaches, business owners, school personnel, or peers for the award that recognizes someone who is or has made a difference in a child’s life. Winners will be recognized later in October.

Download a nomination form at www.hudsoncommuniyfirst.com. For more info call 330-807-1517.