Macedonia police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police said they charged a 60-year-old Cleveland woman with misdemeanor theft after a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported the woman left the store without paying for merchandise totaling about $310 in value Sept. 26. The employee said prior to the woman leaving the store, he saw her bagging the items at a self-checkout station, but not paying for them. The woman was summoned to appear in Macedonia Mayor’s Court and released.

Woman saw suspects: A Seminole Lane woman reported seeing three unknown suspects by a car in her driveway with its door open at about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 17. The woman said the suspects also tried to get into the garage and ran when they saw her. Police said they searched the area, including with a police K-9, but were unable to find the suspects. The woman said she found a flashlight and some keys that had been in the vehicle on a bench outside the home. Nothing else was reported taken.

Police said they charged a Cuyahoga Falls man, 40, with two counts of fifth-degree felony drug possession after they performed a random computer registration check of the vehicle the man was a passenger in, determined the license plates belonged on another vehicle and stopped the vehicle on Interstate 271 northbound at about 2 a.m. Sept. 19. Police said the man had his hand in his jacket in an odd way and when they asked what was in the jacket, he showed a small plastic bag containing a substance he identified as meth. Police said they found additional meth, as well as a folded piece of paper containing suspected heroin in the man’s pants pocket. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

The female driving the vehicle was cited with fictitious plates, said police.

Meth found at gas station: Police said that while an officer on patrol was refueling his vehicle at a Route 82 service station late in the evening Sept. 19, a station employee reported she found a small bag containing suspected meth outside the store. Police said the officer took the bag for later destruction.

A Cessna Drive man reported Sept. 14 that someone cut the wifi cable between his home and a utility pole near the end of his driveway during the previous couple of days. A police report did not include a damage estimate.