Hudson Job Search: The benefits of being overqualified

Kent Weeklies

Many seasoned job seekers find themselves being called overqualified because they have more years of experience than the job description calls for.

Learn powerful strategies to overcome your interviewer's misconceptions about you. It's impossible to be overqualified unless you believe you are overqualified. In this seminar, you will learn:

• The real reason why recruiters and hiring managers are concerned about hiring overqualified applicants.

• How to change your cover letter and resume if you believe you are overqualified.

• How to turn your age and experience into an asset your next company will value.

• Five powerful things you can say to interviewers that have caused overqualified people to land jobs.

• Seven ways to explain on an interview why being overqualified is an advantage.

• How to handle the “age factor” if you are older than 36.

Abby Kohut is known in the job search world as Absolutely Abby because she tells the Absolute truth about the job search process. In the past 25 years, Kohut has held corporate recruiting positions in a variety of industries and is responsible for helping 10,000 people get hired. Her website AbsolutelyAbby.com, which was selected as one of the “Top 100 Websites for Your Career” by Forbes, teaches candidates secrets the Absolute truth about the job search process that other recruiters won't tell you.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of every month currently on ZOOM. To register for the ZOOM meeting,e go to the contact info page on our website and request to be registered for the meeting. You will receive a registration link and then get your invitation to join. All are welcome to join at 7 p.m.to participate in virtual networking, with speakers starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org