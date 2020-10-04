HCTV Program Schedule: Oct. 5 - 11

Kent Weeklies

Please note: The State of Mind Hudson’s daily virtual Mental Health series will be shown on HCTV every evening at 8pm and again the following morning at 7am and 11am.

• Good Day in Hudson welcomes Gannett local editor Eric Marotta, Editor of the Hudson Hub-Times, to discuss his background and issues facing local newspapers. Deb Sherman explains the new “DORA” program. Tom Vince describes David Hudson’s founding of our town, and Liz Murphy tells what is happening in Hudson in the month of October.

• LWVHudson discusses Hudson's Charter Review Commission and four Charter issues on the 2020 ballot featuring LWVHudson member Pat Simons, Lisa Radigan, member Charter Review Commission, and Rosanne Thomas, LWVHudson City Council and Commission Observer.

• Yeji Around Town features The Red Twig and talks with owner Michelle Touve-Hollande about how she got into the floral business and what services she offers, followed by a tour of the shop.

• The Akron Roundtable presents Debra Adams Simmons of the National Geographic Magazine.

• Hudson League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum features Hudson City Council At-Large seat, Summit County Council District 3, 37th Ohio District Rep, and Ohio's 14th Congressional District Rep.

• Hudson Community Foundation’s Protecting Your Financial Information & Building Cyber Awareness in the Digital Age will be shown Saturday and Sunday and watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

• The HHS PARADE OF BANDS recorded last Saturday evening is shown this week.

• Susan Eisenhower, National Security Policy Strategist and author, granddaughter of former President Eisenhower, virtually spoke at the Hudson Library & Historical Society and it will air this week on HCTV.

• The City of Hudson hosted webinars about the current design of the upcoming Barlow Community Center Dams Improvement Project.

• Rotary Club of Hudson presents Dr. Dustin Blakeslee, Psychiatrist, “Depression – It’s Not a Weakness.”

• Candidate Spotlight: Nicole Kowalski for Hudson City Council airs this week.

• The HHS Football game vs North Royalton with a halftime show by the HHS Swing Marching Band is shown this week.

• The Community of Saint John service, presented by pastor and preacher Brian S. Suntken, reflects on “The Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Power, and Authority".

• HCTV Archives: Don Husat presented “Western Reserve Academy in the Hallowell Years 1946-67” for Hudson Heritage Association; “The Life of Lincoln Ellsworth” presented by Tom Vince.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds

10 a.m. LWV Candidates

11 a.m. Susan Eisenhower

Noon Rotary: Depression

1 p.m. HHS Football @ N. Royalton

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Depression

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. State of Mind: Sports

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. LWV Candidates

11 p.m. CC: Public Places

Tuesday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

8 a.m. Susan Eisenhower

9 a.m. CC: Public Places

10 a.m. Nicole Kowalski

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

Noon Parade of Bands 2020

1:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

2 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

3 p.m. Barlow CC Ponds

4 p.m. Akron Roundtable

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Helen Kitzmiller

6 p.m. Good Day Hudson

7 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues

8 p.m. State of Mind: Love & Logic

9 p.m. HHS Football vs. N. Royalton

Wednesday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. State of Mind: Love & Logic

8 a.m. HCSD School Tours

9 a.m. Parade of Bands 2020

10:30 a.m. Yeji Around Town

11 a.m. State of Mind: Love & Logic

Noon Akron Roundtable

1 p.m. Susan Eisenhower

2 p.m. Barlow CC Ponds

3 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

3:30 p.m. Helen Kitzmiller

4 p.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. State of Mind: Resources

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Depression

11 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues

Thursday, Oct. 8

7 a.m. State of Mind: Resources

8 a.m. WRA Hallowell Years

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Hudson Charter Issues

11 a.m. State of Mind: Resources

Noon Yeji Around Town: Red Twig

12:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

1 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

2 p.m. HHS Football vs. N. Royalton

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

7 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues

8 p.m. State of Mind: Assets

9 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Friday, Oct. 9

7 a.m. State of Mind: Assets

8 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds

9 a.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

10 a.m. CC: Public Places

11 a.m. State of Mind: Assets

Noon Rotary: Depression

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Parade of Bands

3 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Akron Roundtable

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton

Saturday, Oct. 10

7 a.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton

10 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds

11 a.m. Susan Eisenhower

Noon Yeji Around Town

12:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

1 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues

2 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

3 p.m. Akron Roundtable

4 p.m. WRA Hallowell Years

5 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

6 p.m. Parade of Bands

7:30 p.m. Hudson Community Foundation: Cyber Awareness

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Yeji Around Town

11 p.m. HCSD School Tours

Sunday, Oct. 11

7 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds

8 a.m. CC: Public Places

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

3:30 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: Depression

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

8 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

9 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues