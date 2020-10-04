HCTV Program Schedule: Oct. 5 - 11
Please note: The State of Mind Hudson’s daily virtual Mental Health series will be shown on HCTV every evening at 8pm and again the following morning at 7am and 11am.
• Good Day in Hudson welcomes Gannett local editor Eric Marotta, Editor of the Hudson Hub-Times, to discuss his background and issues facing local newspapers. Deb Sherman explains the new “DORA” program. Tom Vince describes David Hudson’s founding of our town, and Liz Murphy tells what is happening in Hudson in the month of October.
• LWVHudson discusses Hudson's Charter Review Commission and four Charter issues on the 2020 ballot featuring LWVHudson member Pat Simons, Lisa Radigan, member Charter Review Commission, and Rosanne Thomas, LWVHudson City Council and Commission Observer.
• Yeji Around Town features The Red Twig and talks with owner Michelle Touve-Hollande about how she got into the floral business and what services she offers, followed by a tour of the shop.
• The Akron Roundtable presents Debra Adams Simmons of the National Geographic Magazine.
• Hudson League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum features Hudson City Council At-Large seat, Summit County Council District 3, 37th Ohio District Rep, and Ohio's 14th Congressional District Rep.
• Hudson Community Foundation’s Protecting Your Financial Information & Building Cyber Awareness in the Digital Age will be shown Saturday and Sunday and watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
• The HHS PARADE OF BANDS recorded last Saturday evening is shown this week.
• Susan Eisenhower, National Security Policy Strategist and author, granddaughter of former President Eisenhower, virtually spoke at the Hudson Library & Historical Society and it will air this week on HCTV.
• The City of Hudson hosted webinars about the current design of the upcoming Barlow Community Center Dams Improvement Project.
• Rotary Club of Hudson presents Dr. Dustin Blakeslee, Psychiatrist, “Depression – It’s Not a Weakness.”
• Candidate Spotlight: Nicole Kowalski for Hudson City Council airs this week.
• The HHS Football game vs North Royalton with a halftime show by the HHS Swing Marching Band is shown this week.
• The Community of Saint John service, presented by pastor and preacher Brian S. Suntken, reflects on “The Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Power, and Authority".
• HCTV Archives: Don Husat presented “Western Reserve Academy in the Hallowell Years 1946-67” for Hudson Heritage Association; “The Life of Lincoln Ellsworth” presented by Tom Vince.
HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, Oct. 5
9 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds
10 a.m. LWV Candidates
11 a.m. Susan Eisenhower
Noon Rotary: Depression
1 p.m. HHS Football @ N. Royalton
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Depression
7 p.m. Yeji Around Town
7:30 p.m. North of 60
8 p.m. State of Mind: Sports
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. LWV Candidates
11 p.m. CC: Public Places
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7 a.m. State of Mind: Sports
8 a.m. Susan Eisenhower
9 a.m. CC: Public Places
10 a.m. Nicole Kowalski
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. State of Mind: Sports
Noon Parade of Bands 2020
1:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
2 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth
3 p.m. Barlow CC Ponds
4 p.m. Akron Roundtable
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Helen Kitzmiller
6 p.m. Good Day Hudson
7 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues
8 p.m. State of Mind: Love & Logic
9 p.m. HHS Football vs. N. Royalton
Wednesday, Oct. 7
7 a.m. State of Mind: Love & Logic
8 a.m. HCSD School Tours
9 a.m. Parade of Bands 2020
10:30 a.m. Yeji Around Town
11 a.m. State of Mind: Love & Logic
Noon Akron Roundtable
1 p.m. Susan Eisenhower
2 p.m. Barlow CC Ponds
3 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
3:30 p.m. Helen Kitzmiller
4 p.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton
7 p.m. Yeji Around Town
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. State of Mind: Resources
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Rotary: Depression
11 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues
Thursday, Oct. 8
7 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
8 a.m. WRA Hallowell Years
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Hudson Charter Issues
11 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
Noon Yeji Around Town: Red Twig
12:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
1 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum
2 p.m. HHS Football vs. N. Royalton
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
7 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues
8 p.m. State of Mind: Assets
9 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Good Day Hudson
Friday, Oct. 9
7 a.m. State of Mind: Assets
8 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds
9 a.m. Lincoln Ellsworth
10 a.m. CC: Public Places
11 a.m. State of Mind: Assets
Noon Rotary: Depression
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Parade of Bands
3 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Akron Roundtable
7 p.m. Yeji Around Town
7:30 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton
Saturday, Oct. 10
7 a.m. HHS Football vs N. Royalton
10 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds
11 a.m. Susan Eisenhower
Noon Yeji Around Town
12:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
1 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues
2 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum
3 p.m. Akron Roundtable
4 p.m. WRA Hallowell Years
5 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth
6 p.m. Parade of Bands
7:30 p.m. Hudson Community Foundation: Cyber Awareness
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Yeji Around Town
11 p.m. HCSD School Tours
Sunday, Oct. 11
7 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds
8 a.m. CC: Public Places
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. North of 60
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth
3:30 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness
5 p.m. Community of St. John
6 p.m. Rotary: Depression
7 p.m. Yeji Around Town
7:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
8 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum
9 p.m. Hudson Charter Issues