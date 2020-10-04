Community Notes - the week of Oct. 4

Kent Weeklies

Upcoming meeting

Tallmadge City Council will have a virtual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be live streamed to the public at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtYW4LHz7yw&feature=youtu.be. Public input may be sent to the clerk of council at council@tallmadge-ohio.org and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on the meeting date. Public input must include the submitter’s full name and address and comply with other applicable Rules of Council, TCO 111.01. Anyone wishing to speak at the public hearing regarding Ordinance 43-2020 must contact the clerk of council at council@tallmadge-ohio.org and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on the meeting date.

Tallmadge Lions Club sells cider in October

The Tallmadge Lions Club will be selling cider every Saturday in October starting at 9 a.m. Sales will be off East Avenue in the Plaza off East Avenue.

Halloween activities planned

This year, the city will not host the annual Halloween Street Dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is planning trick or treat and a family event that will meet social distancing requirements.

The city will have Trick or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of the Street Dance, the Tallmadge Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-in movie event on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. in the Tallmadge High School parking lot. This event will be family-friendly and free to attend. Everyone stays in their cars and uses a radio station for the sound. More details will be released at a later date.

The city is offering some tips for a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treat: