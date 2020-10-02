Twinsburg police pursue vehicle around town Thursday

TWINSBURG — For nearly 10 minutes Thursday morning, police pursued an unidentified male on a roundabout route through a large part of the city.

“They kind of drove through town,” said Assistant Police Chief Bob Gonsiewski.

Gonsiewski said the pursuit began on Route 91 at Glenwood Drive when a police officer tried to stop a gray PT Cruiser driven by a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt for a marked lanes violation at 9:53 a.m.

It went south and through the intersection with Ravenna Road, where police had blocked off the intersection to prevent a collision with traffic there.

“They were trying to make it safe. They knew [the pursuit] was coming through,” said Gonsiewski.

The pursuit turned east on Route 82 to Cannon Road and around and back to Ravenna Road where it headed northwest towards Oakwood.

Gonsiewski said speeds ranged between 40 to 75 mph during the pursuit on roads with speed limits of no more than 35 mph. Police broke off the pursuit at 10:02 a.m. before it entered Oakwood because speeds had increased.

“I think when it got to 75, they then shut it down,” said Gonsiewski.

He said he was unsure whether the driver has been identified. The vehicle was apparently later found in South Euclid, but it is unclear if it was occupied, said Gonsiewski.

Four police cruisers took part in the pursuit, including two primary vehicles and two that trailed behind, he said.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.