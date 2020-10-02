Traffic delays expected on Route 91 in Twinsburg

TWINSBURG – Motorists traveling along Route 91 south of Interstate 480 should expect construction delays due to a storm culvert replacement project beginning Friday evening, the city announced Thursday.

The project will be completed in two phases, each requiring Route 91 in one direction to be closed and detoured for a period not to exceed a weekend.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., the northbound lanes of Route 91 will be closed at the I-480 interchange. The closure will occur just south of the interchange near the BP service station.

Traffic will be detoured via Highland Road to Chamberlin Road and Route 82. Construction will begin immediately after the detour is established and is expected to continue until 5 a.m. Monday. Southbound traffic will remain unchanged during this stage of the project.

After the weekend closure, northbound traffic will be maintained, but reduced to a single lane as the construction proceeds across the road. Phase 2 of the project, affecting the southbound lanes, is planned to take place the following weekend. Delays should be expected. The project will take at least three weeks, weather permitting.